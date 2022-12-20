If plans for a 6.8-mile extension of Sugarloaf Parkway stay on track, construction on the first phase of it might begin sometime around mid-2024, but the project will come at a high price, according to Gwinnett County officials.

County officials are currently looking at extending Sugarloaf, from State Route 316 in Dacula north to Interstate 85 in Buford, in two phases. The first phase — officially called Phase 2A — would go from Highway 316 to Braselton Highway and the second phase, called 2B, will go from Braselton Highway to I-85.