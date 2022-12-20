If plans for a 6.8-mile extension of Sugarloaf Parkway stay on track, construction on the first phase of it might begin sometime around mid-2024, but the project will come at a high price, according to Gwinnett County officials.
County officials are currently looking at extending Sugarloaf, from State Route 316 in Dacula north to Interstate 85 in Buford, in two phases. The first phase — officially called Phase 2A — would go from Highway 316 to Braselton Highway and the second phase, called 2B, will go from Braselton Highway to I-85.
A multi-use trail connecting the Mall of Georgia with a Harbins Park and Ride Lot, which will be near the Harbins Road interchange on Highway 316, is also part of the plans.
The total cost for the project will be $866.5 million, with Phase 2A expected to cost $535 million and Phase 2B expected to have a price tag of $331.5 million. Those prices include right-of-way acquisition, which is already underway, as well as designs, construction and utilities.
“This project is really one of the major components to provide congestion relief in the region and provide greater access to hat par of the county,” Gwinnett County Deputy Transportation Director Andrew Thompson told the Daily Post after a presentation to county commissioners on Dec. 6.
Right of way acquisition for the Sugarloaf extension has been underway for some time, with county officials estimating they have acquired, have options signed for or deleted parcels for 44% of the planned corridor.
Gwinnett County commissioners took another step toward securing land for the road extension on Tuesday by approving a $450,000 purchase of 1.147 acres of right of way and 960.19 linear feet of limited access rights from Mekdes Assefa.
The property is located at Sunny Hill Road and Lena Carter Way, near Mountain View High School.
The price tags may seem steep, but county officials are planning to pursue federal infrastructure grants to cover $432 million of the projected cost for Phase 2A.
Gwinnett will provide a $108 local match, including $48 million from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax and $60 million from the major transportation projects portion of the 2023 SPLOST, to cover the balance of that phase’s cost.
“The project, in a nutshell, right now is very well positioned to go after federal dollars, and the grant environment has got more federal dollars than there has been in recent history,” Thompson said.
Why extend Sugarloaf Parkway?
County officials said they see some key benefits to extending Sugarloaf north of Highway 316.
One of them is the creation of a traffic bypass where drivers could get from 316 in Dacula and I-85 in Buford without having to go all the way to the point where 316 splits from the interstate in Duluth.
“The limited access bypass will provide traffic relief as well as improved air quality for disadvantaged populations,” Thompson said. “To give some reference, some of the disadvantaged populations within striking distance of the project is in the Lawrenceville area.
“That’s also important to note as when we pursue federal funding, sustainability and equity is a key component of some of the federal grants process.”
The extension would also connect people in the Buford area with the big Rowen research community development that is getting underway east of Dacula. The 2,000-acre development is expected generate more than 100,000 new jobs over the next few decades.
“Rowen, to give some reference, is just about a mile-and-a-half to two miles east on 316 from where the connection point on Sugarloaf Parkway is,” Thompson said.
Another benefit that county officials see to the extension is improved mobility that could have an impact regional and interstate economic viability.
“I was looking over some of the traffic numbers for this project and 8.5% of this proposed corridor would carry truck traffic,” Thompson said. “In addition to being able to move to multi-modal solutions, there’s also a need to be able to move goods and services throughout the county and around the corridor, and this would be integral to that.”
This is actually Sugarloaf’s second extension
The reason why the two phases of the planned extension are called 2A and 2B is because this is actually the second extension of Sugarloaf Parkway in the last decade. Technically, they are collectively considered Phase 2 of the Sugarloaf extension.
The first extension, which continued Sugarloaf from Grayson Highway to Highway 316 near Dacula, opened in 2012.
The new extension that county officials are working on won’t be the last time Sugarloaf is extended. One more extension, which will run from I-85 to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill, is in the long-range plans for the roadway.
For reference, Sugarloaf Parkway begins at Peachtree Industrial in Duluth.
“Sugarloaf Parkway, with Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, would provide a 38-mile multi-lane, what I would call, Gwinnett loop,” Thompson said.
How many interchanges will the Phase 2 extension have?
Like the extension that opened in 2012, the new extension will be a limited access road. Gwinnett officials plan to create three new interchanges on Sugarloaf Parkway between phases 2A and 2B.
The current interchange at Highway 316 will continue to exist and there will be a new interchange at I-85. An interchange will also be installed at Fence Road. The third new interchange will be located at Braselton Highway.
“(The I-85 connection) includes collector distributor lanes,” Thompson said.
Tolls still a possibility, but a review of data needed
Four years ago, county leaders discussed the possibility that the Sugarloaf extension could be toll road, using Peach Pass, to help pay for it.
A 2018 county study showed tolls would dramatically cut down on the number of people who would be willing to use the Sugarloaf extension, which would generate an estimated 13-minute savings in travel time.
“Right now, the traffic for the Phase 2 corridor is projected to be, when it opens, somewhere around 40,000 cars (per day),” Thompson said. “The toll study projected that, if we put tolls in — and it was a sliding scale based on how much tolls we did, but it seemed to revolve around about $0.40 per mile — that would reduce the traffic volume to somewhere around 13,000 (cars per day).”
The net revenues, after paying for things such as maintenance, would fall far short of covering the construction cost, according to county officials.
These days, Gwinnett officials are not ruling out the possibility of tolls still being part of the plans, but they said a new study on whether drivers would support it is needed.
“It’s a good time to revisit that study and get it updated because 2018 was a different tolling environment,” Gwinnett County Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. “Gwinnett came out said it would lose 70% of the traffic and, of course, that wasn’t favorable.
“But, that was prior to any of the tolls that are in place up 85 (between Old Peachtree and Hamilton Mill Roads) so it’s well worth us going back and updating that study.”
But, there are risks of a public backlash to the construction of a toll road.
“ I know ‘Toll’ is a four-letter word down here,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
What is the timeline for the extension?
Although county officials are talking about the project now, construction is still more than a year away.
Transportation project reviews for the 2023 SPLOST is expected to wrap up in April and county leaders are expected to apply for three federal infrastructure grants in May 2023. Thompson said he expects the county will find out in December 2023 if it received the grants.
If the funding is lined up, the county expects to put the project out for bids in February 2024, and a contract is expected to be awarded in June 2024.
That’s a long way off, but Thompson said it was time to discuss it with county commissioners again.
“We haven’t given a status update to the elected body in a while so we wanted to show where the project is at and how much development has been done and what potential next steps would be,” he said.
