Sugarloaf Mills is helping teachers with their back-to-school shopping needs at an event Saturday.
The Duluth-based mall isn't limiting its Saturday giveaway to just school supplies. The first 100 teachers to stop by the event near American Eagle Outfitters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday with a valid school ID will receive a $50 American Express Simon Giftcard to shop.
The next 50 will receive complimentary swag bags, and all attendees (ages 18 and older) area able to enter a contest for the chance to win a $250 shopping spree. The event will feature mini-makeovers, fashion stylists and a fashion show presented by American Eagle Outfitters.
Sugarloaf Mills will be offering swag bags to educators who show their school ID at Simon Guest Services between Sunday and Aug. 3.