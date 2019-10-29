Witches, goblins, Disney princesses and the Avengers will be running around Sugarloaf Mills on Wednesday.
But don’t worry. These are only the pint-size versions of all of those characters.
They will be at the mall for its Malloween trick-or-treating event.
The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the mall, which is located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
Stores in the mall participating in the event can be identified by pumpkins in their windows. Stores that have blue pumpkins in their windows are handing out allergy-safe candy while stores with orange pumpkins in their windows are handing out regular candy.