While Gwinnett Place Mall might get more attention among the three grants the Atlanta Regional Commission awarded to groups in Gwinnett County this week, there are two key studies in the Sugarloaf and Lilburn areas that will receive grant funding as well.
One of them is a $120,000 grant awarded to the Lilburn Community Improvement District to update its LCI plan. The CID is looking to study ways to make the Old Town Lilburn area and Downtown Development Zone more walkable as well as diversify housing options and promote "creative placemaking."
And a $100,000 grant was awarded to the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District to study the possibility of putting in a BRT stop at Sugarloaf Mills as well as multimodal connections to the nearby Infinite Energy Center.
"The study will also explore short-term transit enhancements at the existing Park and Ride location near Sugarloaf (Mills)," the ARC said.
