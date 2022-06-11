The Sugarloaf Community Improvement District is set to undertake a major expansion of its footprint that will add more than $212 million in appraised value, including a major shopping destination, to the CID.
County commissioner approved the addition of 22 taxable land parcels to the CID's footprint on Tuesday. The addition brings the Sugarloaf CID's total size up to 114 parcels, according to CID officials.
While the expansion includes commercial properties on Sugarloaf Parkway, North Brown road, Sever Road, Duluth Highway, Atkinson Road, Meadow Church road, Boggs Road and Satellite Boulevard, the most significant addition the CID will be the Sugarloaf Mills shopping mall.
“Sugarloaf Mills is proud to be a part of the improvements the CID is making,” Sugarloaf Mills General Manager Robson Souza said.
CID's are made up businesses that agree to tax themselves and use the funds to pay for improvements within their district, ranging from safety improvements to connectivity and beautification improvements. In the Sugarloaf CID, businesses pay a 3.5-mill tax to fund those efforts. Sugarloaf CID officials said this expansion will enable it to make key intersection improvements, as well as make trail and sidewalk connections, install wayfinding signage and make transit improvements in the area.
Landscaping improvements will also be made and Flock Safety cameras that have license plate readers will also be installed around the newly-added properties.
“We welcome the investment from these new properties that will ensure the Sugarloaf CID area remains a premiere destination in Gwinnett County,” Sugarloaf CID Chairman Brand Morgan said.
Sugarloaf Mills is not the only key addition to the CID's footprint, however. Several Class A office buildings will be joining the CID as well, including buildings owned by TerraCap on the east side of Interstate 85.
“TerraCap was already participating in the CID on the west side of I-85, and we are pleased our Huntcrest office buildings on the east side of I-85 will now be able to benefit from the CID improvements,” said TerraCap Director of Asset Management Matt Stewart.
County officials said they were pleased to see the CID expand again. There have now been six expansions for the Sugarloaf CID since it was formed in 2016. The county and the CID have worked together on right-of-way improvements in the area.
“We are thrilled that these property owners have made the decision to invest in improvements that will benefit the greater Sugarloaf community,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
County commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district includes the CID, added, “The county is pleased to partner with the Sugarloaf CID to promote economic and community development to ensure the long-term success of Gwinnett’s Downtown.”
