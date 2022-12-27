The owner of Sugarloaf Business Center, which is located near the Gas South District, announced the office park is now fully leased out after a series of lease agreements were recently reached.

Lincoln Property Company Southeast secured three lease renewals and signed one tenant, according to an announcement from the company last week. The two-building office park has 113,000-square-feet of space on Satellite boulevard, at Sugarloaf Parkway, in unincorporated Duluth.