The owner of Sugarloaf Business Center, which is located near the Gas South District, announced the office park is now fully leased out after a series of lease agreements were recently reached.
Lincoln Property Company Southeast secured three lease renewals and signed one tenant, according to an announcement from the company last week. The two-building office park has 113,000-square-feet of space on Satellite boulevard, at Sugarloaf Parkway, in unincorporated Duluth.
Lincoln officials said the lease renewals were for Emory Healthcare, Mitsubishi and financial services firm, DolEx Dollar Express. The newly signed tenant is EAS LLC.
“We have been pleased with the dynamic leasing velocity we have seen at Sugarloaf Business Center this year, driven by its convenient suburban accessibility in one of Metro Atlanta’s most business-friendly submarkets,” Lincoln Senior Leasing Associate Seabie Hickson said. “We are closing out the year with the office park at full occupancy, which is the best result for our client. I am proud of our team for seamlessly navigating these four deals and attracting exciting businesses to the Duluth community.”
Hickson, as well as Lincoln Senior Vice President Hunter Henritze and Vice President Matt Fergus represented the landlord in the leasing agreement negotiations.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
