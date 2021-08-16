Two of Gwinnett County's mayors became hall of famers last weekend.
The Georgia Municipal Association inducted Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette and Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards into its Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame. They were two of five municipal leaders inducted into the hall during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention in Savannah.
The other inductees include former Dublin Mayor Phil Best, Union City Mayor Vince Williams and Columbus Consolidated Government city manager Isaiah Hugley.
Edwards has been Sugar Hill's mayor since he was elected in 2014 and previously served on the City Council for 11 years before that. During his time on the City Council and as mayor, the city began and opened long planned projects, such as Sugar Hill City Hall, the Bowl at Sugar Hill and the E-Center.
Edwards is also a member of the Georgia Municipal Association's Executive Committee, Board of Directors, Legislative Policy Council, COVID-19 Advisory Committee and the Environment and Natural Resources Policy Committee, of which he is the chairman. He was previously a GMA District President and a member of the Business Alliance Committee.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
He has received a Certificate of Excellence from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute.
Meanwhile, Burnette was a member of the Suwanee City Council for 16 years and has served as the city's mayor for the last decade.
He is a member of the Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful board and a delegation member for the Gwinnett Chamber's Strategic Leadership Visits. GMA cited Suwanee's efforts concerning public art, parks and economic development projects that have occurred while Burnette was a councilman or mayor.
Burnette has completed 291 hours of training through the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute and received a Certificate of Dedication. He served as a GMA District President twice and previously chaired the Municipal Training Board and served on the GMA Board of Directors. He currently serves on GMA’s Legislative Policy Council and Federal Policy Council.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.