Sugar Hill residents might soon be singing, “Rubber duckie, you’re the one.”
The city announced it is teaming up with Quantum Bank to sell white rubber ducks as a fundraiser for the Gwinnett Tech Foundation, and its Parker Killian Gives Moore Scholarship in particular.
Parker Moore was a Gwinnett Tech students who passed away and a scholarship was created in his name to help veterinary students with tuition, fees and program supplies.
The money raised from the rubber duck sales will be awarded to a veterinary technician student in the spring of 2021.
“Our partners at Quantum Bank will be generously matching $1 per duck sold to assist in reaching the ultimate fundraising goal of $1,500,” Sugar Hill official said. “Additionally, we have created an opportunity to contribute funds exceeding the $3 duck purchase, to the cause.”
City officials said they chose to sell rubber ducks in a tribute to the ducks that have recently took up residence in the pond behind sugar Hill’s ECenter.
The ducks can be purchased for $3 apiece at bit.ly/2YY1SyI.
