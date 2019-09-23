According to police, a Sugar Hill resident said a man tried to entice her child to enter his car on Thursday before driving away.
A police report said a man driving a red Honda CRV approached a child in a Sugar Hill subdivision located off of Suwanee Dam Road and asked the child if he wanted to pet his dog. Police said the child ran inside to tell his mother and the car drove away.
A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured footage of the car passing by in the Barrington Estates neighborhood.
The eight-year-old child who was confronted described the suspect as a white man with a blonde beard.
Gwinnett County detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300 if anyone has information about the man or the incident. Reference case number 190087134 when reporting information.