Sugar Hill leaders were recently recognized by the Georgia Municipal Association for being visionaries.
The city received GMA’s inaugural Visionary City Award at the association’s Cities United Summit in Atlanta. Sugar Hill was recognized for the “sense of place” created by its E Center, which opened in early 2019.
“It’s our privilege to honor the elected officials, city staff and community leaders of these nine cities who’ve led these initiatives and projects,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson.
“These cities exemplify what it means to be forward-thinking for their residents and generations to come and also serve as inspiring examples of civility, collaboration and creating communities of positive change across Georgia.”
