Sugar Hill announced it is postponing its Sugar Rush Festival by one day this weekend because of expectations of bad weather on Saturday. The event will now be held from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The old children's song usually goes "Rain, rain go away, come back another day," but it's Sugar Hill's annual Sugar Rush festival that is going to have to wait until another day because of Saturday's weather forecast.

Due to the expectation of rain on Saturday, Sugar Hill announced Sugar Rush will be pushed back to Sunday. It will still be held in downtown Sugar Hill, but the hours will be noon until 6 p.m.

"There will still be plenty of artfully festive fun, so come join us downtown on Sunday for the annual juried art show in City Hall, vendors and inflatables, car show, movies in The Eagle Theatre, and an arcade at the E Center. It will be worth the wait," city officials said in a statement.

