A production of “Calendar Girls” by the Sugar Hill Players Guild has led to a big payday for the American Cancer Society.
The guild announced it raised $4,187 for the society through its performances of “Calendar Girls” this past fall. The money was presented, with help from Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards, to the cancer society last week at the Eagle Theatre, according to city officials.
“In keeping with the original story that inspired the play and film of the same name, the Sugar Hill cast and crew produced and sold a calendar as well as donated a portion of ticket proceeds from performances,” Sugar Hill Economic Development Director Mercy Montgomery said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the guild is preparing for its production of “Up, Up and Away,” which will be staged Jan. 31 until Feb. 9. That show is a re-creation of a 1930’s and 1940’s radio show.