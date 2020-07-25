Sugar Hill residents shouldn't have any trouble remembering the city's proposed 2020 millage rate.
It's the same rate that the city has had for the last 16 years: 3.8 mills.
The city announced it tentatively plans to keep its millage rate — the rate used to determine how much someone owes in property taxes — the same on Friday. Since property values have increased and new construction in the last year has grown the tax digest, however, keeping the millage rate the same as last year actually means at least some property owners in the city can expect to see a tax increase.
City officials said owners of a homestead property in Sugar Hill that has an average fair market value of $300,000 can expect to see their city property tax increase by $19.68 per year. Meanwhile, owners of non-homestead property that have an average fair market value of $275,000 can expect to see their property tax increase by $18 per year.
As a result of the increase, the city will hold three public hearings on the proposed rate before the City Council votes on whether to adopt it. Those hearings will be held at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, and at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. The council is also expected to vote on adopting the millage rate at the Aug. 10 meeting.
The public hearings will be held at Sugar Hill City Hall, which is located at 5039 W. Broad St. City officials said full details about the proposed millage rate can be found at www.cityofsugarhill.com.
