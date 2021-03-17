The city of Sugar Hill recently celebrated the opening of the Sugar Hill Art Gallery and History Museum.
The community spaces are located just across West Broad St. from the Eagle Theatre in downtown Sugar Hill. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Feb. 25
The History Museum offers permanent and special exhibitions of a large collection of items collected, researched, and displayed by the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society. Exhibits and displays include photographs, documents, and memorabilia that highlight the community’s churches, schools, volunteer fire department, gold mining and moonshining history, and the impact by and affiliation with the creation of Lake Lanier.
Currently, there is a special exhibition focusing on the first Black families in Sugar Hill. That follows a month-long partnership between the city of Sugar Hill and Black Women’s Association of Sugar Hill in February to celebrate Black History Month.
The community space also offers a research room for visitors to investigate their genealogical history thanks to a partnership with and sponsorship by the Suwanee Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, city officials said.
The Art Gallery is located next to the museum and offers a unique, bright space for visitors to enjoy an eclectic mix of changeable featured works from local and non-local artists. The space will also host traveling exhibitions on a regular basis as curated by the Sugar Hill Arts Commission.
The gallery’s first show features small works available for purchase, including photography, mixed media, pottery and sculpture.
The gallery and museum are staffed by a combination of volunteers from the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society, the Arts Commission and city staff.
Hours are as follows, but subject to change:
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Before coming to visit the Art Gallery and History Museum, city officials ask visitors to reference the city's website for updated hours and exhibit details. Guests are asked to observe six feet of social distance between each other and wear masks to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and fellow visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.