Sugar Hill residents check out the entrance to an old gold mine that is located within the city's new Gold Mine Park during ribbon cutting festivities for the park on Monday. The mine, which operated from the late 1800s until 1911, was once one of 13 gold mines that operated in what eventually became the city.
Sugar Hill officials and children from White Oak Elementary School cut the ribbon to officially open the city’s new Gold Mine Park on Level Creek Road on Monday night.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
This entrance to an old gold mine is visible from a viewing platform at Sugar Hill’s new Gold Mine Park, which opened on Monday night.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Sugar Hill residents walk along a portion of the Sugar Hill Greenway that is located within the city’s new Gold Mine Park. Sugar Hill officials held a ribbon cutting for the park on Monday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Sugar Hill Mayor Brandon Hembree addresses attendees at the ribbon cutting for the city’s Gold Mine Park on Level Creek Road on Monday.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Sugar Hill Councilman Mason Roszel addresses attendees at the ribbon cutting for the city’s Gold Mine Park on Level Creek Road on Monday.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Sugar Hill residents walk back from a viewing platform that overlooks an old gold mine which is located in the city’s new Gold Mine Park, which officially opened on Monday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Children pan for ‘gold’ at the opening festivities for Sugar Hill’s new Gold Mine Park on Level Creek Road on Monday night. The park is named for an old gold mine that is located on the property.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Sugar Hill Assistant City Manager Troy Besseche addresses attendees at the ribbon cutting for the city's Gold Mine Park on Level Creek Road on Monday.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Level Creek runs through Gold Mine Park in Sugar Hill. City officials held a ribbon cutting for the park on Monday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Rock painting was one of the activities attendees could participate in during the opening of Sugar Hill's new Gold Mine Park on Monday night.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
This bridge at Gold Mine Park in Sugar Hill crosses Level Creek.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Sugar Hill residents walk along the Sugar Hill Greenway trail during the opening of the city's Gold Mine Park on Monday night.
Sugar Hill officials were surrounded by children from White Oak Elementary School on Monday as they opened what they hope will be a gold mine of exercise —and history lessons — for city residents.
The city officially opened its 9.2-acre Gold Mine Park on Level Creek Road during a ceremony on Monday night. The park simultaneously preserves the entrance to what was once one of more than a dozen gold mines in Sugar Hill while also adding a new leg to the Sugar Hill Greenway.
“The completion of Gold Mine Park and this phase of the Sugar Hill Greenway is a big deal for our community,” Mayor Brandon Hembree said. “When we purchased this property several years ago, we did it with the (idea) of preserving the history of this property and the natural (beauty) of the old, and thankfully failed, Northern Arc right-of-way. We think a greenway is a better use than an interstate highway.”
The city is in the process of building out the 16.5-mile Sugar Hill Greenway trail that will eventually wind its way through the city. Gold Mine Park, which has been in the works for about half-a-decade, adds a piece that stretches from the park’s entrance on Level Creek Road to Whitehead Road.
With the opening of this leg, Sugar Hill has now completed five miles of its greenway trail, starting at City Hall and ending at Whitehead Road. That constitutes the first phase of the trail. The next phase will stretch from Whitehead Road to the Chattahoochee River.
“The greenway provides an excellent opportunity for the community to get outside and explore nature and engage in physical activity,” Sugar Hill Parks and Recreation Director Andy McQuagge told attendees at the ribbon cutting.
“Whether you’re walking, running, biking or roller blading, the greenway offers something for everyone, and it’s not just a great way to be active. It’s also a safe way to be active.”
Assistant City Manager Troy Besseche called the opening of Gold Mine Park a “milestone” for the city because it had been planned for years and because it adds to the ongoing greenway project.
“It’s a great day for us to enjoy a little bit of a reprieve and catch our breath, and then we’re going to start working on Phase 2, 3 and 4,” Besseche said.
The park opening included family activities, such as rock painting, coloring sheets that identified local native plants and panning for “gold.” Families were also able to walk down a hill from the park’s entrance to a viewing platform where they could see the entry to the park’s namesake gold mine.
Hembree said gold mining was once a major draw to the Sugar Hill area. The mine located at the park is the old Simmons Mine, which operated in the late 1800s and closed in 1911.
“We didn’t know that there was a gold mine on (the property) originally,” Hembree said. “We found out from the property owner that had it up for sale that there was.
“And, quite honestly, we knew we had a gold mining history. We just didn’t know how extensive it was. We started researching it and there were actually, at one point in time, 13 operating gold mines in Sugar Hill, so it’s a real significant part of our history. When we purchased this property, we just knew we needed to make sure the gold mine, and the history of it was a component of the park.”
Right now, the park only has the trail, the viewing platform overlooking the mine entrance, and bathroom facilities. Hembree said it could also eventually have a playground by the Level Creek Road entrance, but the city’s main goal is to have it be a passive park and trailhead.
This is not the only park that Sugar Hill has been working on, however. City leaders broke ground last fall on the 22-acre Ridge Lake Park on Cumming Highway. It is expected to open 16 months from now.
“You’ve heard the old saying with land that, ‘They’re not making anymore of it,’” Councilman Mason Roszel said.
“So we want to make sure we steward the land that we have as best we can, and look for opportunities like this that we can enjoy as a community and create experience that are good for 8-year-olds all the way up to 80-year-olds.”
Hembree echoed those sentiments after the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“Our ultimate goal is to make sure we have parks that are accessible to all parts of our community,” the mayor said. “There wasn’t ever anything in this part of Sugar Hill. The Whitehead Road addition of the greenway, I think, pulls in part of our community together.
“Ridge Lake Park is another more centralized park that can accommodate people in the heart of our community.”
