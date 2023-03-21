Sugar Hill officials were surrounded by children from White Oak Elementary School on Monday as they opened what they hope will be a gold mine of exercise —and history lessons — for city residents.

The city officially opened its 9.2-acre Gold Mine Park on Level Creek Road during a ceremony on Monday night. The park simultaneously preserves the entrance to what was once one of more than a dozen gold mines in Sugar Hill while also adding a new leg to the Sugar Hill Greenway.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

