Sugar Hill leaders will meet Friday morning to consider declaring a state of emergency in the city amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The City Council is scheduled to meet at City Hall at 8 a.m. to consider the emergency declaration, which officials said is necessary for Sugar Hill to pursue reimbursement from the state or federal governments for any efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
It would allow city leaders the flexibility to take extraordinary steps, such as letting the city council conduct meetings by teleconference, to keep the city running during the outbreak.
“The potential declaration of a State of Emergency is being considered in order to assess options to put Sugar Hill in the most adaptable position possible as we continue to proactively respond to the Coronavirus pandemic,” Sugar Hill City Manager Paul Radford said.
“Adaptability of operations and leadership decisions allowed for under declaration of a State of Emergency will allow us to be responsive to the recommendation and guidelines of the World Health Organization, White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Governor’s Office, as well as Gwinnett County Leadership while we continue to adapt to the ever-evolving situation surrounding the Coronavirus Disease.”
After the council meeting, Sugar Hill will close City Hall to the public because of the pandemic outbreak. City staff will continue to work during the closure, and will be available for appointments for urgent matters only.
City officials said they are making arrangements to make it possible for gas utility customers to pay bills online.
