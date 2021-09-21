A retired Gwinnett County police officer has been picked to serve as the first public safety director in the history of the city of Sugar Hill.
The city council recently appointed Diane King to lead the new Sugar Hill public safety department, starting Oct. 4. King, who spent 20 years in Gwinnett County law enforcement, will also serve as the city marshal.
“We look forward to Diane joining the Sugar Hill team,” Mayor Steve Edwards said. “All of us know her from her service to Gwinnett as a Sergeant in the North Precinct, but also her commitment to the community through her volunteer work with the Lanier Athletic Association. She lives in Sugar Hill, volunteers here, goes to church here and most importantly, understands the vision this city council has for the future of our great city.”
Sugar Hill has been gradually moving toward creating the public safety department by allocating money in the last two city budgets for its creation. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed efforts to get it going, however, because city leaders had to turn their attention to making sure Sugar Hill could still safely deliver services to residents without any interruptions during the pandemic.
The goal for the department is that it will eventually add another four officers and an administrative assistant, and the officers will be focused on community policing and coordinating city-wide emergency operations. The officers will, for example, be tasked with enhancing safety in downtown Sugar Hill, as well as in the city’s parks, greenways and neighborhoods. City Councilman Marc Cohen will be the council’s liaison with the department.
King will report directly to the city manager and be liaison with the Gwinnett County Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.
“Sugar Hill is such a special place,” King said. “I look forward to dedicating myself to the City of Sugar Hill as I have in year’s past to the Gwinnett County Police Department. There are so many things our residents, from toddlers to retirees, can do and I want to make sure all get to enjoy the investments this city has made to improve their quality of life.”
King’s hiring comes during a period of major change in public safety in Sugar Hill. Insight Protection Services took over public safety patrol duties in the city from Plaza Security Patrol last week, and King will be tasked with coordinating with the contractor.
Gwinnett County police will continue to conduct foot patrols in downtown Sugar Hill in the evenings, as well as vehicle patrols after midnight.
“Sugar Hill strives daily to improve public safety and emergency operations which support the overall vision of the city,” City Manager Paul Radford said. “Engaging Insight Protection Services to work with our newly created Public Safety Department enhances our abilities to patrol our neighborhoods, growing park system, the new Sugar Hill Greenway and all of our diverse and active downtown assets with the goal of keeping Sugar Hill a safe place to live, work and play.”
City residents who need Insight Protection Services’ assistance can call 470-838-2992 and talk directly to the on duty security officer. City officials said residents who need emergency assistance can also call 911 to speak with a dispatcher from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
The county police department can also be reached at a non-emergency phone number, which is 770-513-5700.
