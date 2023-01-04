Carmen Smith, a Sugar Hill Elementary School advanced math teacher, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 National LifeChanger of the Year Award.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.
Smith was nominated by her friend and neighbor, Nikki Soroko, for her humility and work in the classroom.
“Carmen is the most generous, thoughtful, kind, and humble person I know,” Soroko said. “She is selfless in everything she does, always putting others and other’s needs before her own. Everyone needs a ‘Carmen Smith’ on their team.”
Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year award receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year, including:
♦ One grand prize winner who will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
♦ Four grand prize finalists who will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
♦ 10 LifeChanger Award winners who will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
♦ One Spirit Award winner. This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
♦ One Capstone Award winner. This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
♦ One Spotlight Award winner. This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
