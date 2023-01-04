Sugar_Hill_Teacher.jpeg

Carmen Smith

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Carmen Smith, a Sugar Hill Elementary School advanced math teacher, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 National LifeChanger of the Year Award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.