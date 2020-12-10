Gwinnett County Public Schools announced Sugar Hill Elementary School second grade teacher Katie Blum as its 2021 district-wide Teacher of the Year during a special ceremony at the school system's Instructional Support Center Thursday night.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had a toned down Teacher of the Year Celebration this year, forgoing the traditional banquet where each school level teacher of the year is recognized and replacing it with an hour-long ceremony in the Board Room at the ISC.
Instead of having every school's honoree at the celebration, the six finalists for the district-wide teacher of the year honor and their families as well as Board of Education members and some district staff members attended the ceremony.
Slide shows honoring the teachers of the year from each school board district replaced the traditional individual recognition of each school-level teachers of the year that would have entailed those teachers walking across a stage. In another change, although school board members attended the ceremony, videos of them giving remarks were played instead of having them stand up and make remarks in person.
In addition to Blum, the five other finalists for the district honor included: Lilburn Elementary School teacher Lena Alonso; Coleman Middle School teacher Kelley Donovan; Five Forks Middle School teacher Julianna Purnell; Paul Duke STEM High School teacher Philip Peavy; and South Gwinnett High School teacher Danielle Swaby.
Blum was also named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year while Donovan was named the Middle School Teacher of the Year and Peavy was named the High School Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.