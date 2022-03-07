Sugar Hill Elementary School Second Grade teacher Katie Blum poses for a photo after being named Gwinnett County Public Schools’ district-wide Teacher of the Year in December 2020. Georgia Department of Education officials announced on Monday that Blum is one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year recognition.
Georgia Department of Education officials announced on Monday that a former Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year is one of 10 finalists for the title of 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Sugar Hill Elementary School Second Grade Teacher Katie Blum made the cut along with a slate of other finalists from across the state. Blum was named GCPS' 2021 Teacher of the Year in December 2020.
Blum will meet with a judges panel this month to be interviewed. State education officials said the Georgia Teacher of the Year will be announced on April 30.
“The ten finalists for Georgia’s next Teacher of the Year represent the very best of our state’s public education system,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “They are hardworking, innovative, skilled, and – most importantly – focused first and foremost on students. I am immensely proud of each of them and honored to recognize them as finalists.”
Although Blum's successor as Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year has already been named, state education officials said the Georgia Teacher of the Year recognition operates "one year ahead" in order to align with the National Teacher of the Year recognition. The Georgia Teacher of the Year will be submitted for the national teaching recognition.
The Georgia Teacher of the Year will hold the state title from July 1 of this year until June 30, 2023.
The other finalists for 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year include: Elm Street Elementary School First Grade Teacher Ashley Anglin (Rome City Schools); J.R. Trippe Middle School Seventh Grade Language Arts Teacher Julie Caraballo (Vidalia City Schools); Sawyer Road Elementary School First Grade Teacher Laura Floryance (Marietta City Schools); Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation and Innovation K-5 STEM Teacher Susan Howard (Hall County Schools); Deer Chase Elementary School Fifth Grade Mathematics Teacher Vicki Knox (Richmond County School System); Woodland High School AP Music Theory Teacher and High School Band Director Michael Kobito (Bartow County School System); Indian Knoll Elementary School Fifth Grade Teacher Chelsea Leming (Cherokee County School District); Britt David Magnet Academy Fifth Grade Science Teacher Lisa Seegar (Muscogee County School District); and Rockdale Career Academy CTAE Teacher Jesse Smith (Rockdale County Public Schools).
