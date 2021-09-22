A Sugar Hill businesswoman who was running against a sitting councilman in the city's open mayor's race has been disqualified after her residency was challenged by her opponent.
The city issued an order disqualifying Nancy Wren from running for mayor on Sept. 13, following a hearing that looked into both whether she lived in the city and the fact that she is still listed in state records as being registered to vote in Hall County — which is outside the city limits.
Candidates for office in Sugar Hill need to live in the city for at least a year before running for office, but City Clerk Jane Whittington said Wren did not meet that requirement based on a review of other documents Wren has filed with the city in the past.
"Different things were submitted during the hearing as evidence," Whittington said. "Some of those were documents she actually submitted to the city of Sugar Hill with the Hall County address on them as late as this year (in the case of) her business license renewal."
The disqualification of Wren effectively means the only other candidate in the race, Councilman Brandon Hembree, will now become Sugar Hill's next mayor without facing a challenger.
One of the questions raised by the decision is where Wren lives. Whittington stopped short of saying the former candidate did not live in the city, but the elections superintendent said the address Wren provided on paperwork she filed to run for mayor was not a residential address.
It was the address for her business, Sugar Hill Bakery on West Broad Street.
"We're not sure (where Wren lives)," Whittington said. "She stated some different things during the hearing, but she did put her address as the bakery, which is a business address, not a residential address."
Although the residency issue was one reason why Wren was disqualified Whittington said the fact that the former candidate is registered to vote using a Hall County address raised additional issues. The one-year requirement only applies to residency, but Whittington said candidates have to sign an affidavit swearing they are eligible to vote in the election when they file their notice of candidacy to run for office.
That requires the candidate's voter registration to show a Sugar Hill address when they sign up to run for office.
"When she signed that affidavit, she signed that she was a registered voter in the city and upon checking, she was not," Whittington said.
Although Hembree will no longer face an opponent in the mayoral race, Sugar Hill will still have a municipal election this fall since there were other contested races on the ballot.
Amber Chambers is running against incumbent Councilman Nic Greene. There is also a contested special election where Tiffany Hale Carter will face Jenn Thatcher in the City Council Post 3 special election to replace Councilwoman Susie Walker, who stepped down earlier this month.
Mason Roszel is running unopposed to fill the remainder of Hembree's term in the Post 1 seat on the council and Post 5 Councilman Taylor Anderson is running unopposed for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.