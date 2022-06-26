Drivers on Georgia Route 20 have likely noticed the large Solis Sugar Hill mixed-use development that is being built next to Sugar Hill’s City Hall in recent months. But that is not the only significant project that the city has going on right now.
Sugar Hill is in the process of seeing growth on two fronts. One is the residential and commercial front with Solis Sugar Hill and two other developments planned across Highway 20 from the city’s downtown area.
The other is a significant expansion of recreational amenities with two parks either under construction or about to begin construction and a trail system that is continually being developed.
“I’ll say this about the past City Council and the (current) City Council going forward,” Sugar Hill Mayor Brandon Hembree said. “I think we’ve made a commitment that, when it comes to mixed-use developments, it is our preference that those types of projects happen in our downtown area, and the less dense development happens in the outer parts of our community to kind of preserve the character of those other areas.”
The last six months have seen some big projects wrap up, including the Cadence residential community on Highway 20 as well as the Holbrook senior living community and the first phase of the Sugar Hill Greenway.
At the same time, there are still a lot of projects underway across Sugar Hill.
Solis is the big downtown project now
In recent years, a lot of construction has taken place in downtown Sugar Hill.
The E-Center went up and then came Broadstone, which is now called The Local. That was followed by Cadence and Holbrook. Construction has wound down on each of those projects, with the Holbrook senior living community expected to begin leasing to residents in the not-too-distant future.
But, there is one big project that is still under construction in downtown Sugar Hill: the Solis Sugar Hill mixed-use development.
Like, the Solis projects that were built, and then sold and renamed, a few years ago in Suwanee, this development will have residential units over street-level retail.
Solis Sugar Hill is expected to include 294 residential units, including one- and two-bedroom apartments.
“We’ve been strategic about working with the developers (on downtown projects) to target certain (groups, such as) young professionals and retirees, by working with them to make sure that the majority of the offerings are one and two bedroom so there’s less of an impact on traffic and there’s less of an impact on schools,” Hembree said.
A parking deck, which Hembree said will include public parking spaces that will be available for people who don’t live at Solis, has made significant progress as well.
“They started with the parking deck first, which we are excited about,” Hembree said. “It’s a 600-spot parking deck and we get to utilize 200 of those parking spots for visitors to downtown, and that would be free city parking.”
There are two more downtown-adjacent developments on the horizon, one being done by Fuqua Development at the corner of State Route 20 and Stanley Street and another, which has been called “Sugar Bowl,” by Prestwick Development at the site of an auto junk yard on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Neither has begun construction yet, but Prestwick Development filed land development and building construction paperwork with Gwinnett County on May 31 for their development, according to county records.
Preliminary site work has begun on a new Lidl grocery story near downtown Sugar Hill as well, Hembree said.
New meeting space nearing completion in E-Center
Visitors to the E-Center on West Broad Street may have noticed some construction taking place as they have pulled into the parking deck recently.
That construction is for new meeting space that is being built on that level of the E-Center. The space is underneath the patio for the E-Center’s restaurants and is along the pond behind The Bowl @ Sugar Hill.
Hembree said the city previously did not have anything in the spot, but he said it will meet the needs for groups, such as Scout units and teachers’ groups, that need affordable space for meetings in the city.
The space is expected to open this summer.
One park under construction, another to begin soon
Hembree said downtown Sugar Hill will continue to evolve and will not stop being a priority for city leaders, but he added there are other priorities that the city is trying to address as well, particularly those involving recreation.
Sugar Hill residents are set to get one new 9-acre park — Gold Mine Park — on Level Creek Road later this year as part of the efforts to add new recreational amenities in the city.
The park will be located on the site of an abandoned gold mine, and is expected to include trails, restroom facilities, a playground and a mine shaft viewing area. Construction for amenities for the park began last fall and is expected to take a year to complete.
“They’ve actually started asphalting and planning some of the landscaping (and) they have the restrooms installed,” Hembree said. “They’re making a lot of progress.”
But Gold Mine Park is not the only new park coming to Sugar Hill.
Hembree said a contractor has been chosen, and he just signed the construction contract this past week, for Ridge Lake Park.
The 22-acre passive park will be located on Cumming Highway near the Arbor Clos subdivision, which is located at Wintersweet Way.
Ridge Lake Park is expected to include a dog park, trails, a rest room building that will have a covered seating area, a parking area, a playground, and improvements to an existing pond on the property, where residents will be able to partake in fishing from a pier.
“There will be minimal dirt movement,” Hembree said. “The property is an old farm. It’s pretty well-established green space already so I don’t think we’ll have to do too much to it. Obviously, we’ll have to have some parking in the front.”
Hembree said the park could eventually be developed further to include passive activities such as disc golf in subsequent phases.
Meanwhile, future sections of the greenway continue to be planned, with the goal being to eventually form a 16-mile loop around the city.
The section that is now open begins in downtown Sugar Hill and heads over to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and comes up to the newer sections of E.E. Robinson Park.
It continues up Peachtree Industrial and then turns away from the road halfway between the park and Gwinnett Church and goes through a wooded area to Level Creek Road, where it will connect to Gold Mine Park.
An additional two miles of “green space greenway” trails is currently being developed between Gold Mine Park and Whitehead Road.
“At least the majority of the residents I have heard from are very excited about it,” Hembree said. “I have one example. There was a lady who likes to bicycle and she messaged me several days ago and she had done the entirety of what we have open right now, from downtown to that area (between Peachtree Industrial and Level Creek Road).
“What I was impressed with is she did all of the things we want people to do.”
Hembree said the city would like to work with the National Park Service on ways to use city property along or near the Chattahoochee for recreation space as well, although there are no specific plans yet.
A key use for that property could be walking and hiking trails.
“We’ve got a new city council and they’re passionate about all of (the projects in the city), but they’re passionate about green space and parks and rec,” Hembree said.
