Sugar Hill leaders took a stand against racism this past week by adopting a resolution condemning it and proclaiming that there was no place for it in the north Gwinnett city.
The resolution comes amid protests around the nation against racism in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd after an encounter with Minneapolis police.
"(The) mayor and city council of the City of Sugar Hill, management staff and employees are deeply saddened by the tragic events that have recently occurred across the country; and ... racism, hate and bigotry have no place in our community, and we are committed to working actively against all forms of racism," the resolution states.
Earlier this month, a peaceful protest against racism was held in downtown Sugar Hill with teenagers from the city as well as city council members and representatives of the Sugar Hill's faith community among others speaking to the crowd.
The resolution highlights the diversity in Sugar Hill, calling it an aspect of the city that makes it a "desirable place to live, work, shop, play, worship and get an education." City council members also committed in the resolution to safeguard residents residents and ensure their constitutional rights are protected.
City leaders also pledged in the resolution to fight for racial justice as well as human and civil rights for all of Sugar Hill's residents.
“It’s not good enough to be not racist, we must be anti-racist,” Councilman Taylor Anderson said.
Mayor Steve Edwards said, “As leaders of the city of Sugar Hill, we must set the example and stand by our words.”
