The Sugar Hill Choir of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Gwinnett Community Band will perform together for the first time since 2019 this weekend for their 18th spring concert.
And this year's theme is inspired by a hope for peace, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine.
The choir and the band will hold a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is located at 4833 Suwanee Dam Road in Suwanee. The free concert, which will feature nearly 100 singers and musicians, will have "What a Wonderful World" as its theme. There will be a special tribute to Ukraine, including a performance of the song "Let There Be Peace on Earth," during concert.
“There is something powerful in being able to come together again to be reminded through music of all the good and beauty in our world,” said Burke Hunsaker, first counselor in the Sugar Hill Stake Presidency that oversees seven area congregations. “We are grateful to partner once again with our friends in the Gwinnett Community Band and invite all to come and celebrate God’s gift of life through music and song.”
The choir and the band have not been able to perform together for a spring concert since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. This year's concert is expected to include songs that highlights relationships, nature, hard work, life, family and home.
“Our choir adds our voices to the message released by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ‘Our minds and hearts have been turned toward all our brothers and sisters involved in armed conflict at this time. We continue to pray for peace and pray that the conflict will end quickly, that the controversies will end peacefully and that peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts,’” Choir Director Jim Carter said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
