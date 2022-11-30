Sugar Hill and Reeves Young officials prepare to break ground on the city's new 22-acre Ridge Lake Park on Cumming Highway on Tuesday morning. The first phase of the park is expected to open sometime in the second quarter of 2023.
Sugar Hill Mayor Brandon Hembree addresses attendees during the ground breaking ceremony for the city's new 22-acre Ridge Lake Park on Cumming Highway on Tuesday. The first phase of the park is expected to open sometime in the second quarter of 2023.
This conceptual plan shows what the city's new 22-acre Ridge Lake Park on Cumming Highway is expected to look like once it is finished. The first phase of the park is expected to open sometime in the second quarter of 2023.
Photo: City of Sugar Hill
The city of Sugar Hill formally kicked off work on the first phase of a new park off Cumming Highway this week.
The city held a groundbreaking ceremony for Ridge Lake Park, a 22-acre park that will incorporate an existing pond on the property, on Tuesday. The ceremony was the beginning of a realization of longtime plans for the site, which the city has owned for several years.
Officials from Reeves Young joined Sugar Hill leaders and staff members in breaking ground on the park.
"We're really excited about this groundbreaking for Ridge Lake Park," Sugar Hill Mayor Brandon Hembree said on Facebook a few days before the ceremony. "Construction begins immediately on this 22-acre passive recreation park."
The city has held on the to property for years because it wanted to keep greenspace on a portion of the Highway 20 corridor that city officials believe would have otherwise been cleared for commercial development. The park's address will be 5494 Cumming Highway, and while the Arbor Clos neighborhood is on one side of the planned park, Sugar Ridge Drive is on the other side.
The first phase of work is expected to include site development, landscape screening, parking, pond and dam reconstruction, the construction of a restroom and storage building as well as a picnic pavilion and a dog park. Sugar Hill officials expect this phase will be completed sometime during the second quarter of 2023.
A second phase later on will include the installation of a dock on the pond that will be available for fishing, as well as construction of a gazebo, walking trails and a disc golf area. The park is also expected to include a playground area once it is finished.
“Investing in greenspaces like Ridge Lake Park and the Sugar Hill Greenway is a priority of our city council and staff,” Sugar Hill Councilwoman Jenn Thatcher said. “The park will sit between the Chattahoochee River and Downtown Sugar Hill and is part of our continued effort to preserve the Chattahoochee River Corridor.”
