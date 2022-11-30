The city of Sugar Hill formally kicked off work on the first phase of a new park off Cumming Highway this week.

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony for Ridge Lake Park, a 22-acre park that will incorporate an existing pond on the property, on Tuesday. The ceremony was the beginning of a realization of longtime plans for the site, which the city has owned for several years.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.