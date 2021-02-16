A luxury home builder is planning to develop a subdivision with more than 250 detached homes in Suwanee, according to documents submitted to the city. Residential community developer Toll Brothers filed an application with Suwanee’s planning and zoning department on Jan. 29 to have 132.3 acres rezoned from an R-140 residential single family district to an R-75 infill residential district means to be a located between existing residential and non-residential areas. Their plan is to build a 263-home subdivision called Larkabit Farms on the site of a former horse farm. “The property is surrounded by other residential subdivisions and it no longer has a reasonable economic use as a horse farm,” said Mitch Peevy, the developer’s representative, in documents filed with the city. The addresses for lots that will make up the neighborhood are 4796, 4835 and 5040 Settles Bridge Road and 649 and 659 Night Lark Court. House sizes proposed for the neighborhood range from 2,000 to 4,700 square feet with the subdivision having a density of 1.99 units per acre. A site plan submitted to the city appears to show amenities such as tennis courts and a pool. Toll Brothers has several neighborhoods inside the Interstate 285 perimeter, as well as in north Fulton and Forsyth counties, listed on its website, but it does not have any neighborhoods listed in Gwinnett County.
