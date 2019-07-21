Subaru of Gwinnett and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society recently spread love, hope and warmth to local cancer patients who are undergoing treatment at Gwinnett Medical Center by donating blankets and other items.
Late last month, several representatives from Subaru and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Georgia chapter joined GMC Center for Cancer Care employees to donate 80 blankets, 10 arts and crafts kits, and messages of hope, which were written by Subaru customers, to the cancer center.
The donations came as part of Subaru Loves to Care, a nationwide effort that began in 2015.
“Subaru Loves to Care is all about improving the health of our local communities, and we are proud to once again work alongside our valued partner, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, to continue supporting patients and their families battling cancer,” said Jessica Tran of Subaru of Gwinnett. “We hope that through this program our gestures of hope will comfort and warm those who need it most.”
Since the inception of Subaru Loves to Care four years ago, 500-plus Subaru retailers across the country have donated more than 105,000 blankets and 12,000 arts and crafts kits to hospitals and cancer treatment centers across the country.
The drive runs annually throughout the month of June, during which Subaru customers can write messages to cancer patients. This year, nearly 40,000 blankets, 7,700 arts and crafts kits, and the messages of hope were donated to cancer patients across the country.
For more information about the event or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, visit subaru.com/loves-to-care.