Gwinnett County Public Schools students are urging the district to restore a WiFi network that was shut off at most of the system's schools at the beginning of the new school year.
District officials said WiFi was turned off at 125 GCPS schools at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. It's part of the district's move away from its Bring Your Own Device policy to a One to One Initiative. The remainder of the schools are set to make that change at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
But, students are pushing back, circulating a petition on Change.org to call for the restoration of WiFi networks, with several signers calling the change "unreasonable" or "unnecessary."
As of Friday night, 12,604 people had signed the petition.
"From the restriction of communication to the disruption of most technology-based classes, we are all understandably upset that the WIFI, once available to all, has been disabled," said Amerie Triplett, a GCPS student who launched the petition. "The lack of thought put into this decision is rightfully worrying us all. What are we supposed to do when an emergency happens? How will our parents contact us? How will we contact them?"
For awhile, Gwinnett County has encouraged students to use their own devices in school as part of their learning. These devices could be their phones, but it could also be laptops and tablets. The practice was to let students use those devices to access the internet.
But, GCPS officials said the practice caused problems.
"This has often caused distractions as students use their devices to visit non-instructional websites and/or use social media during class," district officials said in a statement. "The district made the decision to disable the BYOD network at schools by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
"One hundred twenty-five schools asked for the BYOD network to be disabled by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. The remaining schools are scheduled to have it disabled by the end of the 2022-23 school year."
Under the One to One Initiative, students in the third through 12th grades will be issued Chromebooks that they can use to do school work. GCPS officials said the Chromebooks will be able to access the internet, but there will be limitations on how they can be used.
"These computers are configured to access the academic and technological tools students need for their classes," district officials said. "Chromebooks also have content filtering that restricts the user from visiting inappropriate websites.
"In addition, students who are logged into the Chrome browser with their GCPS account will also have filtering applied. The overwhelming majority of the district’s Chromebooks were purchased during the height of the pandemic when students were learning virtually."
District officials said they outlined the change concerning WiFi in communications to parents at the end of the last school year, and included information about it in the 2022-2023 parent/student handbook.
System officials also outlined the procedures students will have to take if they need to contact a parent or guardian during school hours.
"If students need to contact their parents in an emergency, they can inform a teacher or staff member who can provide access to one of several phones in the school," GCPS officials said. "Parents can also contact the school, and any critical information will be relayed to their child.
"It is also important to note that students may still access the internet or contact their parents at appropriate times using their mobile device’s cellular data. They also can email to text their families and receive responses in real-time."
But, Triplett said the questions concerning students being able to contact their parents in the event of an emergency are not the only questions students have about the elimination of the WiFi network in the schools.
"There are so many more," Triplett said. "How will sport events work without GoFan? How will AV classes use Adobe (which are not available on chrome books)? The obvious answer to all of our questions is one thing, bring back the student wifi."
