Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been using means such as a petition to push for a restoration of wifi in the county's schools, but several of them decided to take their case directly to the county's school board this past week.
Nearly a dozen students addressed the Board of Education about the lack of wifi in the schools during the board's monthly meeting on Thursday. Among the concerns was that it made it harder for students to contact someone outside the school, such as their parents, in the event of an emergency because of poor cellular phone reception in the school buildings.
"Hold students accountable for misuse, but do not hinder parents and students ability to stay in contact," Archer High School student Allariah Chapman said. "Plenty of parents make the conscious decision to purchase their child a cell phone, not for entertainment, but because they want to be able to stay in contact with them."
The district had been planning to eventually move away from a policy where students could use any device they wanted to access wifi in the school and go to only letting students access the internet on devices distributed by the district.
That switch was pushed up to this year at most of the district's schools at the request of officials in the schools. One of the arguments for taking wifi out of the schools was that it was proving to be a distraction in the classrooms during instruction as some students paid more attention to their phones than their teachers.
But, some students said there have been issues with the Chromebooks that schools give students to use. A key issue with the Chromebooks is that they cannot always connect to the internet, according to North Gwinnett High School student Madeline Mitchell.
"They don't work correctly and they, overall, have been a huge issue with us learning," Mitchell said. "I haven't heard one person say they like them.
"I understand, from a security standpoint, why you may want to make this decision for 180,000 of us. It's easier to monitor students and keep the wifi secure, but there's been so many issues with them. You cannot connect to the wifi most of the time, which has made learning in most of my class periods not possible."
Meadowcreek High School student Donna Nguyen raised concerns about how the lack of wifi could impact a situation where a violent situation breaks out at a school.
"If there was ever something bad happening that led to a hard lockdown, how are we supposed to tell our loved ones that we are OK," Nguyen said. "Do we not ever learn (from) what happened in the past. Around two weeks ago or less, I don't know how to explain it, but there was false information about a shooting at Berkmar High School (and) a freshman bringing a gun and losing a fight."
Nguyen was referring to an incident where Berkmar went on lockdown earlier this month after two students got into a fight and a third student told a school official that they reportedly saw one of the fighting students carrying a gun.
GCPS officials said no gun was ever found after a search of the campus.
Archer High School student Katie Cooper echoed Nguyen's sentiments, and also pointed to the Berkmar incident.
Cooper also pointed to an Archer versus Grayson football game two years ago where the crowd in the stands began fleeing after someone claimed that a person had a gun during a fight at the game.
"I cannot fathom a situation in which, God forbid, I or any other Gwinnett student was in a situation similar to this and could not reach out to their loved ones," Cooper said. "This is an issue that needs to be addressed by the board as soon as possible."
A petition was circulated by students on Change.org to get the wifi reinstated in the schools. So far, that petition has been signed by 12,772 students and parents.
Peachtree Ridge High School student Tyler Lee said better cellular service is needed in school buildings in case an incident, such as a mass shooting, occurs at a Gwinnett school. Lee has been vocal in recent months about the need to address gun violence after the shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Providing at least improved cellular service in the schools would allow students to contact their parents when their school goes on lockdown and let them know they are OK, according to Lee.
"Ensuring better cellular reception is a good way for students and Gwinnett County Public Schools to meet halfway on (the wifi) issue," Lee said. "The school district does not have responsibility to provide cellular reception when it comes to their personal devices is what I've been informed of.
"In light of this, the (school) board could speak with the county commissioners in order to provide better infrastructure to allow outside internet providers to better reach students cellphones, therefore eliminating most students complaints about communicating to others and cellular reception issues."
Chapman said there are apps that use wifi, such, as Life360, that allow parents to monitor their kids at school. She also said removing the wifi prohibits students from contacting their parents if they need to give them information.
"Many students, including those that participate in after school activities, need to be able to contact their parents whether it be for a ride, periodic updates, etc.," Chapman said. "Removing the student's ability to do so poses a safety risk."
GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts said the district is aware of the concerns and trying to find a solution that works for students, parents and the district.
One potential solution district leaders may propose could be using Microsoft Outlook for text messaging through desktop computers. Testing has already been completed with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile as well as iOS and Android devices.
The other option is disabling voice and SMS texting on mobile devices and instead having students enable wifi calling on their phones, if it is available. Watts said the district is looking into whether some carriers may charge a fee to enable wifi calling, however.
"While we have not made a recommendation, these are two options (being looked at) in concert with working with our information management team, our technology team and our school based leaders," Watts said.
