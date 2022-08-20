KAtie Cooper at podium during BOE meeting.png

Archer High School student Katie Cooper calls on Gwinnett County Public Schools officials to reinstate wifi at the district's schools during the county school board's meeting on Thursday. She was one of nearly a dozen students who addressed the wifi issue at the meeting.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools/Vimeo

Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been using means such as a petition to push for a restoration of wifi in the county's schools, but several of them decided to take their case directly to the county's school board this past week.

Nearly a dozen students addressed the Board of Education about the lack of wifi in the schools during the board's monthly meeting on Thursday. Among the concerns was that it made it harder for students to contact someone outside the school, such as their parents, in the event of an emergency because of poor cellular phone reception in the school buildings.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.