High school students have interests, but finding out how to turn them into careers can be a hurdle. Providence Christian Academy provided some of its high school students with a sense of direction with a day-long career day presentation on Tuesday.
More than 60 local business partners came to Providence's career day on Tuesday to spend the day networking with high school students and provide information about a variety of career fields.
The event called "H.E.R.O. - Heart, Education, Relationships, Opportunities" is designed to help students learn more about who they are, not just to provide exposure to various career fields.
"We've created this as a time for our high school students to understand themselves more while building relationships with professionals," Sophia Chin, who coordinates leadership development opportunities at Providence, said in a press release. "It's important for our students to understand who they need to be and not just what they have to do as they pursue God's calling for their life."
Participating professionals represented areas including health care, business, social services, finance, engineering, computer science, ministry and visual and performing arts.
Career Day is one of several initiatives at Providence, where students are learning about the importance of leading themselves first, so they can, in turn, lead others better.
Providence Christian Academy is a Christian private school based in Lilburn.