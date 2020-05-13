gcps.jpg

Fifteen students from Gwinnett have been named National Merit Scholarship recipients.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the names of six students from across Georgia who received scholarships funded by the corporation itself this week. This comes on the heels of a list Gwinnett County Public Schools released of nine students who received National Merit Scholarships that were sponsored by businesses.

There were more than 15,000 finalists for National Merit Scholarships, and only 2,500 students were chosen to receive them.

Here are further details about each National Merit Scholarship recipient from Gwinnett County:

Vraj J. Patel

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds

Probable career field: Engineering

Attends: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Cassidy Hettesheimer

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds

Probable career field: Media

Attends: Mill Creek High School

Joan M. Deitsch

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds

Probable career field: Civil Engineering

Attends: Homeschool

Davin W. Shi

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds

Probable career field: Economics

Attends: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Shalin A. Jain

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds

Probable career field: Engineering

Attends: Duluth High School

Tarel D. Dennie

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds

Probable career field: Human Rights

Attends: Brookwood High School

Zachary O. Bloodworth

National Merit Southern Company Scholarship

Probable career field: Computer Science

Attends: Brookwood High School

Amen H. Gashaw

National Merit Southern Company Scholarship

Probable career field: Government Service

Attends: Brookwood High School

Victoria J. Chung

National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship

Probable career field: Journalism

Attends: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Luke J. Gries

National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship

Probable career field: Surgical Medicine

Attends: Norcross High School

Maya Chande

National Merit Walgreen Co. Scholarship

Probable career field: Applied Mathematics

Attends: North Gwinnett High School

Toby S. Nguyen

National Merit Southern Company Scholarship

Probable career field: Computer Science

Attends: Parkview High School

Alice Vivian Ao

National Merit Viasat Scholarship

Probable career field: Computer Science

Attends: Peachtree Ridge High School

William L. Ao

National Merit Viasat Scholarship

Probable career field: Computer Science

Attends: Peachtree Ridge High School

Reanna B. Rafiq

National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship

Probable career field: Chemical Engineering

Attends: Peachtree Ridge High School

