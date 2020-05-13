Fifteen students from Gwinnett have been named National Merit Scholarship recipients.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the names of six students from across Georgia who received scholarships funded by the corporation itself this week. This comes on the heels of a list Gwinnett County Public Schools released of nine students who received National Merit Scholarships that were sponsored by businesses.
There were more than 15,000 finalists for National Merit Scholarships, and only 2,500 students were chosen to receive them.
Here are further details about each National Merit Scholarship recipient from Gwinnett County:
Vraj J. Patel
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds
Probable career field: Engineering
Attends: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Cassidy Hettesheimer
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds
Probable career field: Media
Attends: Mill Creek High School
Joan M. Deitsch
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds
Probable career field: Civil Engineering
Attends: Homeschool
Davin W. Shi
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds
Probable career field: Economics
Attends: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Shalin A. Jain
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds
Probable career field: Engineering
Attends: Duluth High School
Tarel D. Dennie
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds
Probable career field: Human Rights
Attends: Brookwood High School
Zachary O. Bloodworth
National Merit Southern Company Scholarship
Probable career field: Computer Science
Attends: Brookwood High School
Amen H. Gashaw
National Merit Southern Company Scholarship
Probable career field: Government Service
Attends: Brookwood High School
Victoria J. Chung
National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship
Probable career field: Journalism
Attends: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Luke J. Gries
National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship
Probable career field: Surgical Medicine
Attends: Norcross High School
Maya Chande
National Merit Walgreen Co. Scholarship
Probable career field: Applied Mathematics
Attends: North Gwinnett High School
Toby S. Nguyen
National Merit Southern Company Scholarship
Probable career field: Computer Science
Attends: Parkview High School
Alice Vivian Ao
National Merit Viasat Scholarship
Probable career field: Computer Science
Attends: Peachtree Ridge High School
William L. Ao
National Merit Viasat Scholarship
Probable career field: Computer Science
Attends: Peachtree Ridge High School
Reanna B. Rafiq
National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship
Probable career field: Chemical Engineering
Attends: Peachtree Ridge High School
