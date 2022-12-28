Supporting the 11Alive/Salvation Army Can-A-Thon has been an annual school-wide tradition at Greater Atlanta Christian School for the past decade.
This year the GAC community again came together in the fight against food insecurity in the Gwinnett County community and beyond by collecting 22,563 non-perishables, which were delivered to the Salvation Army on Dec. 2.
Students from infant to 12th grade rallied their efforts for the past month in varying ways to accomplish their goals. Different incentives and competitions all spurred the number of cans to grow.
On Can-A-Thon collection day, each school level’s service and leadership groups lent a hand collecting, counting, boxing, packing, and delivering food. On-site at Salvation Army, the GAC Concert Choir serenaded volunteers with spirited Christmas music while student leaders unloaded boxes and presented the donations for the 11Alive/Salvation Army Can-A-Thon.
“It truly was a school-wide collaborative effort that made this donation possible,” school officials said.
“Can-A-Thon increases our students’ understanding of the need to give food and love to our surrounding community where there is great need right now,” said Greater Atlanta Christian School President Scott Harsh. “This is about more than just canned goods.
“Can-A-Thon is about the people who live and work alongside us. The GAC family has been called to use what we have been given to help ease the burden of hunger and food insecurity.”
