A former Gwinnett County Public Schools student — who is suing the district after she was raped by a classmate on school grounds and then disciplined by officials at her school when she reported the incident — is taking her case against the school system to U.S. Court of Appeals.
The former student, who is referred to in court documents only as "Jane Doe," sued the school system under Title IX in federal District Court, but a judge dismissed the case in September at the request of the district. The student's lawyers file a notice of intention to appeal that decision the same month.
That appeal was filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday.
"In (the lower court's decision to dismiss the case), it overlooked significant disputes of material fact and its own finding that Gwinnett had not determined whether Jane had been raped," Alexandra Z. Brodsky and Douglas E. Fierberg, the attorneys representing the female student wrote in their appeal filing.
The attorneys for the student are asking the Court of Appeals to reverse the summary judgement issued by the lower court's judge in favor of the school system.
When Jane Doe was a sophomore at Peachtree Ridge High School in February 2015, a classmate allegedly "forcibly kissed her, forced his penis into her mouth and then masturbated in front of her without her consent."
The attorneys said Jane Doe told two teachers that she trusted about the rape the day after it happened, and then told two administrators at the school.
School administrators then suspended her twice after she reported the incident by saying she violated a school rule that prohibited oral sex, according to her attorneys. The suspension came after an investigation and disciplinary hearing.
The lawyers accused school officials of not properly taking steps to determine whether Jane Doe was sexually assaulted, including not asking the male student accused of the assault about some of the allegations the female student made against him.
"Title IX does not tolerate such discrimination," Jane Doe's attorneys wrote in the appeal. "Decades ago, the Supreme Court made clear that Title IX requires schools to address students’ reports of peer sexual harassment, including sexual assaults .... Shortly after, it announced an equally pressing rule: Schools may not punish those who report sex discrimination."
While the case was pending in district court, GCPS attorneys argued that the sexual interaction between Jane Doe and the male student she accused of raping her was consensual. The district's attorneys also accused the female student of trying to use the federal courts to "re-litigate" her disciplinary hearing.
"(Jane Doe) was represented by counsel during the disciplinary hearing, testified, called other witnesses supporting her claim and introduced exhibits," attorneys for the district wrote in a 2019 motion to dismiss the case. "Plaintiff, through counsel, also cross-examined (the male student) and other witnesses and presented closing argument ...
"In addition, Plaintiff had the opportunity to subpoena witnesses and to file an appeal with the Gwinnett County Board of Education, and if unsuccessful, pursue appeals with the State Board of Education and then the Superior Court of Gwinnett County ... Accordingly, Plaintiff may not re-litigate in this case whether the oral sex between her and (the male student) was consensual."
Jane Doe's attorneys are seeking a jury trial in federal district court on the case, and are therefore asking the Court of Appeals to remand the case for trial.
"Viewing the record in the light most favorable to Jane, a jury could readily find that Jane suffered severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive discrimination and that Gwinnett violated Title IX by responding to Jane’s reports with deliberate indifference," Jane Doe's attorneys said in the appeal.
"A jury could also find, based on both direct and circumstantial evidence, that Gwinnett violated Title IX by retaliating against Jane for reporting her rape. Accordingly, this Court should reverse the district court’s grant of summary judgment to Gwinnett."
