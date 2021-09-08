Student Leadership Johns Creek is hosting two candidate debates in September, including one featuring the two candidates running for mayor.
The mayoral debate between Brian Weaver and John Bradberry will be held Sept. 23 at the Standard Club, while a second debate featuring the nine candidates for City Council will be held Sept. 30. It will also be held at the Standard Club.
Weaver and Bradberry are vying to replace Mike Bodker, who decided not to run, as John Creek's mayor. Bodker has been mayor since the inception of the city.
Those participating in the City Council debate include Lee Heard Tucker and Dilip Tunki, who are running for Post 1, and Rashmi Singh and Stacy Skinner, who are running for Post 2.
Bob Erramilli, Cassandra Littlejohn and Anthony Shorter are running for Post 3, and Pablo Cecere and Larry DiBiase are running for Post 5.
The debates will be moderated and run by a group of students who are part of the The Student Leadership Johns Creek Secretary of State Ambassadors. That group includes nine students who work in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to facilitate events to educate and encourage citizens to become more involved in local politics.
The student ambassadors are: Anastacia Stoyanov, Harrison Frank, Aashwin Sharma, Shruti Nemala, Tara Ramesh, Tiya Ranchod, Peter Gottschalk, Ava Sun and Poorvi Iyer. The students are solely in charge of running both debates.
The ambassadors will come up with moderators, time keepers, all the questions, etc. There will be a 30-minute meet and greet prior to both events, which start at 6 pm.
