Student Leadership Johns Creek’s team from Johns Creek High School is partnering with Catalyst Coalition to host a food drive Monday in Duluth.
The student group said it is trying to help with the growing food shortage concern among Gwinnett’s Hispanic Community due to the pandemic. The groups will be collecting ethnic food from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Duluth Middle School, which is located at 3200 Pleasant Hill Rd.
“Together, the group wants to not only help Gwinnett’s immediate meal assistance needs, but also provide cultural-specific food that helps the Pantry’s participants feel more cared for by their community,” the team said in a statement.
Catalyst Coalition is a nonprofit organization that serves disadvantaged immigrant residents in Gwinnett. The organization’s top priority is to increase literacy in ethnically diverse groups.
Based on the understanding that literacy goals are best met when no one goes hungry, Catalyst, in partnership with Student Leadership Johns Creek created this drive to meet the food needs of Hispanic families in the area, the group said. The community is invited to help with this effort by making in-kind donations of food items or by providing financial assistance.
Catalyst Coalition and SLJC have built relationships with the Hispanic population in Gwinnett through literacy programs and saw a need for an ethnic food pantry, the organizations said. The organizations said they wanted to connect deeper with and serve participants by providing comfort foods from their culture.
A GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/3097975c has been created to help raise awareness and funds for this important project. All donations are welcome.
