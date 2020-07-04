A group of 20 local high school students are volunteering to coach elementary and middle school students in activities like art, coding, chess, dance and debate this summer, helping to keep kids virtually busy.
Aesha Shah, a rising sophomore at Northview High School in Johns Creek, created the platform Discovery Circle to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other activities the platform provides include academics, engineering design, environmental/biological sciences, jewelry making, marketing and public speaking. All of the online lessons are offered for free.
“All of the activities were chosen based on popular after-school programs, high school electives and extracurriculars,” Aesha Shah said. “I highly encourage and recommend students to participate in any and all of the activities that they want to pursue.”
Classes began June 1 and will run through July, but Aesha Shah and her volunteers are working on plans to continue past that. So far, Discovery Circle has received over 200 registrations.
{p class=”font_8”}Shah, herself, has a variety of experience to offer to the community.{p class=”font_8”}She is a member of Student Leadership Johns Creek, has more than five years of debate experience, has won top 10 speaker awards, has championed at multiple tournaments in policy, was a Peach State Classic finalist, judged at Georgetown International, attended Harvard International, and was a quarterfinalist and Top 5 speaker at the International Debate Championships.
“I felt that there was a need for a platform where younger students can try out new activities or explore the ones they have in mind before committing to a long-term program,” Shah said about what inspired her to create Discovery Circle. “I feel that it’s best to explore while you are in elementary and middle school. That way you are well-prepared before high school.”
Given the pandemic, Shah also kept in mind the fact that many parents have been impacted by job loss and wanted to create a resource that would be accessible to all students.
“There are many fast-paced summer camps, which are expensive and limit younger students from trying different activities,” Shah said. “Given the current pandemic situation and its financial impact, I thought that the timing was perfect to create this program.”
Shah’s sister Aanya Shah is also involved in the project. As a rising sixth-grader, Aanya Shah helped her sister create the website and continuously handles the website’s logistics.
“This program wouldn’t have been successful without her help,” Aesha Shah said.
Aesha Shah also received help from Student Leadership Johns Creek, Vibha Youth, as well as her parents’ social networks to find volunteers and to spread the word to local communities.
“We received an overwhelming response,” Aesha Shah said. “I want to sincerely thank all the Discovery Circle coaches for all their help and teamwork in this initiative, and to the students in our local community for believing in us.”
For more information or to register, visit www.discoverycircle20.wixsite.com/freeonlinelessons.
