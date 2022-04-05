The National Weather Service is warning Georgians to be careful as severe weather moves through the the state on Tuesday, followed by another round of severe weather expected to pass through on Wednesday.
What is being described as the "first round" will come through Georgia between late in the morning and the afternoon. Forecasters at the weather service's office in Peachtree City said Georgians may see between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of heavy rain, hail that is up to 1 inch in size, tornadoes and strong, potentially damaging winds that exceed 60 mph.
Heavy rains also bring a risk of flooding occurring.
A graphic released by the weather service shows central and much of south Georgia is at an elevated risk of severe weather while the metro Atlanta area faces a slight risk.
Lawrenceville is expected to see wind gusts up to 15 mph, but there is a 100% chance of 1 to 2 inches of rain falling in Gwinnett's county seat on Tuesday alone.
Later in the day, there is a 30% chance that Lawrenceville will have thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Tuesday, when wind gusts are expected to get as high as 20 mph.
On Wednesday, there is a 20% chance of rain during the day in Lawrenceville, but those chances go up to 70% on Wednesday night. Wind gusts are expected to reach 15 mph during the day and night.
Additional severe weather is expected to come through the state on Wednesday, between the afternoon and the evening.
