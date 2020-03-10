A good book can bring heroes to life with crafty prose and vivid illustrations. But fifth graders at Mulberry Elementary School had the unique opportunity to meet and interview a living war hero from a non-fiction book they’ve studied on Tuesday.
Fifth grade students at Mulberry Elementary in Auburn have learned about the hardships West Berliners faced in the aftermath of World War II through an illustrated book, “Mercedes and the Chocolate Pilot.” The book is written from the perspective of a seven-year-old German girl named Mercedes, whose mother tells her about the “Chocolate Pilot,” who dropped candy to West Berliners when ground supply lines to the city had been cut off.
The Chocolate Pilot himself, Colonel Gail Seymour “Hal” Halvorsen, met Mulberry fifth graders during one of their class periods on Tuesday though a video chat.
Halvorson and his daughter, Denise Williams, answered students’ questions on a video conference from their home in Utah. Students asked Halvorsen what inspired him to enlist in the military and become a pilot, what it was like to fly in inclement weather and why he chose particular types of candy.
“You can try to imagine something, but you might not be getting the full picture,” fifth grader Ellington Curtis said. “They have the full picture because they lived it. You’re only imagining what was told to you, and what was told you might not be the whole entire story.”
Halvorsen, who is 99, seemed delighted to answer all of their questions while dressed in his flight suit and wearing a German presidential medal. He started flying at 17 years old after spending years on his family farm.
“I was out working in a sugar cane field, and I’d look up in the sky and see an airplane go by then go back to the sugar cane,” Halvorsen said. “When the opportunity came, I applied and got accepted and they were going to teach me how to fly.”
Halvorsen’s plan, called “Operation Little Vittles,” unfolded during the Berlin Airlift when British and American forces air dropped supplies to Berliners during a Soviet Union blockade. Halvorsen had the idea to drop candy parachutes to Berlin children he had met at the barbed wire fence next to the runway at Tempelhof airport. He dropped gum and chocolate attached to tiny parachutes from his plane.
The Berlin Airlift is considered the largest humanitarian efforts in U.S. Air Force history, and helped relieve the plight of some 2.5 million beleaguered West Berlin residents.
Relating to Mulberry students, Halverson remembered the optimism of some of the children he met that were the same age as the kids listening to him on Tuesday afternoon. Some of them, he said, seemed wise beyond their years.
“The would say, ‘Someday we’ll have enough to eat, but if we lose our freedom we may never get it back,’” Halvorsen said.
Curtis said through meeting Halvorsen she feels fortunate to live in safety with food security, and realizes that poverty is still prevalent in some parts of the world.
“We may be a little more lucky than others, even in other countries, and we have to give them what we have in order to help them more,” she said.
Halvorsen was connected to Mulberry Elementary through teacher Sara Brotherton, whose family is former neighbors to the Halvorsens. Before Botherton was born, Halvorsen’s children would babysit her older siblings. Her family has kept in touch with them, and she’s been reading “Mercedes and the Chocolate Pilot” to her classes for several years. Since book was donated to Mulberry’s school library, other social studies teachers began to integrate it into lessons plans.
“It was sort of a ripple effect,” Brotherton said.
Mulberry Elementary’s first-year principal Mandy Yearby said the book aligns well with standards for fifth grade social studies and provided an engaging way for students to make connections. The school’s access to technology took the lesson a step further and provided an opportunity for students to actually ask Halvorsen questions.
“Technology just opens doors for us that we can’t always open for ourselves,” Yearby said. “Being 99, he can’t necessarily get on a plane and travel here on be in a car and travel to us. We were able to get the same level of engagement and involvement by way of a virtual visit. It still made it really for our kids even if they weren’t able to see him face-to-face or in person.”
Claude-Henry Pierre, a Mulberry fifth grader, said his biggest takeaway was Halvorsen’s courage and initiative.
“Being courageous and providing hope to people always pays off,” Pierre said.
At the end of the video call, Halvorsen passed his heroic torch to students.
“The world depends on you all now,” Halvorsen said.
