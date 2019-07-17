A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire at a home in Lilburn as storms moved through Gwinnett County on Wednesday.
The fire was part of a string of storm-related incidents that occurred in south Gwinnett during the afternoon storms.
Firefighter Driver Engineer Donald Strother said firefighter arrived at the home on the 2800 block of Sawgrass Trail at about 4:30 p.m. A person who lived at the home told officials during a 9-1-1 call that lightning had struck the home and started the fire.
"The residents evacuated the home and fire personnel were able to confine the flames to the attic and second floor within minutes of their arrival," Strother said in an email. "There were no reported injuries."
Other storm-related incidents that occurred in south Gwinnett on Wednesday afternoon included:
• A power pole and lines were knocked down across the roadway at the intersection of Newcastle Way and Centerville Highway in Snellville. Walton EMC was called to handle the line.
• Power lines were knocked down on the 50 block of Shadow Lake Drive in Lilburn. Georgia Power was called in.
• A tree fell onto power lines on the 300 block of North River Drive in Lilburn.
• A live power line was found in the yard of a home on the 4200 block of Rosebud Road in Loganville. Walton EMC was called in.