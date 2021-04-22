Gwinnett County won't be experiencing any "chamber of commerce weather" on Saturday, according to projections from the National Weather Service.
The forecast includes a 90% chance of rain during the day on Saturday with a possibility of thunderstorms moving through the area.
In addition to the rains, the National Weather Service is forecasting an east wind moving about 10 mph and becoming a south wind in the afternoon. wind gusts are expected to be as strong as 20 mph, however.
There are concerns being raised by the National Weather Service that the storms could cause some isolate flooding as well as hail and possibly a "brief tornado" in northern or central Georgia.
The forecast for Saturday night may not be much better. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. There will be a west wind moving at about 10 mph, but the wind gusts could be as strong as 15 mph.
Jeff Hill, a meteorologist at Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta, said the storms could come in waves on Saturday, with one moving through in the morning, followed by a break, and then another one late in the afternoon or early in the evening.
After that, however, four consecutive days of sunny, or partly sunny skies are being forecast with daytimes highs ranging from 73 to 81 degrees and nighttime lows ranging from 48 to 61 degrees.
