North Georgia is expected to get a double whammy Monday night and Tuesday morning: a cold front and potentially severe storms, according to the National Weather Service.
A forecast map released Monday shows Gwinnett County is expected to get general thunderstorms overnight, but there is a "marginal risk" for more severe weather in parts of metro Atlanta — roughly anything west of State Route 400 as well as the downtown connector in Atlanta and into western Clayton County.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued by the National Weather Service just before 2:30 p.m.
"A cold front will push through Georgia late tonight into tomorrow, sparking showers & storms," The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office announced on Twitter Monday morning.
"The greatest chance for a few severe storms will be confined to western & northwestern GA. The main threat is damaging winds, though a brief/spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out."
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta is forecasting temperatures in the 50's for the remainder of the week.
