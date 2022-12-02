Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 11.38.25 AM.png

Antonio Molina was Georgia Gwinnett College's 2022 fall commencement keynote speaker.

 Photo: GGC

The importance of purpose, service, integrity, and sacrifice were among the themes of speeches delivered to Georgia Gwinnett College’s graduating students during its Dec. 1 fall commencement ceremony.

Commencement keynote speaker Antonio Molina knows a thing or two about sacrifice. When he was just six years old, his family fled a civil war in El Salvador and emigrated to America. With “barely a penny to our name,” he said his family lived in a one-bedroom apartment and feasted most nights on arroz, frijoles and queso y crema. Although they were short on money, Molina shared during his speech that his family was long on dreams, determination and the hope of a new life in a new land.