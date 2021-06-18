The Rey on Reynolds has new management.
The 286-unit apartment community at 3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Duluth is now being managed by Stonemark Management, according to an announcement from the new managers this past week. The Rey is a Class A gated apartment community that was developed by Quintus and opened a year ago near the Steve Reynolds Boulevard interchange on Interstate 85 in the Gwinnett Place area.
“From the rooftop terrace with hammocks to the electric car charging stations, this beautiful, recently-completed community offers an excellent atmosphere,” said Stonemark Regional Manager Marygrace Navarro. “We look forward to managing The Rey through a successful lease-up.”
Stonemark officials touted several of The Rey's amenities in its announcement. In addition to the rooftop terrace and electric vehicle charging stations, the apartment community includes a saltwater pool that has a sun-shelf and in-pool loungers; a pet park and grooming areas; a courtyard with outdoor kitchens and recreation areas; free Wi-Fi, co-working areas, a yoga studio, a Crossfit-inspired fitness and wellness center; a car care center; covered parking; and a 24-hour electronic package center.
Apartments in the community have kitchens that feature granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, USB ports and hardwood plank-style floors as well as balconies, full-size washers and dryers, pantry and linen closets, valet trash services, high ceilings and energy-efficient lighting. There are 12 floorplans for the apartments and the kitchens in some apartments have a kitchen island that can be used as a breakfast bar.
Anyone interested in checking out available units at The Rey can visit www.TheReyApartments.com.
