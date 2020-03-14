If Gwinnett residents are looking for something to do while schools are out and some businesses encourage workers to work remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak, the truth is the virus has limited their options in metro Atlanta.
Stone Mountain Park, Zoo Atlanta and nearly every other major attraction in metro Atlanta is partially or completely shutting down for the remainder of March due to the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia.
Some popular location attractions, such as Stone Mountain and the zoo, announced closures Saturday after Gov. Brian Kemp announced he was declaring a public health emergency in Georgia. The governor announced there are now 64 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, which he said was significant increase in new cases in a 24-hour period.
Attractions at Stone Mountain, for example, will be closed until March 27 although some parts of the park will remain open to the public, officials said.
"The natural areas of the park, the Stone Mountain Park Campground and Marriott hotels remain open," Stone Mountain officials said in a statement. "Park attractions are expected to resume normal operation on March 28th.
"The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials."
Stone Mountain Park has set up a coronavirus website at stonemountainpark.com/coronavirus-update to keep residents informed of the situation at the park.
Meanwhile, Zoo Atlanta announced it was closing its gates at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and would remain closed to the public until at least March 31.
Staff will continue to care for the animals at the zoo. The public just won't be able to see the pandas, elephants, giraffes and other residents of Zoo Atlanta in person for awhile.
"While the zoo is an almost exclusively open-air destination and is a resource for thousands of students, families and individuals who benefit from the zoo experience and its connections with wildlife, the difficult decision to temporarily close is driven by zoo Atlanta’s commitment to the well-being of its Members, guests, team and Volunteers, and community," Zoo Atlanta officials said in an announcement.
Another venue that announced on Saturday that it will close because of the outbreak is Fernbank. The popular museum will close starting Sunday. It did not say in its announcement when it is expected to re-open. The museum said on its website that it expects to make a decision by March 21 about when it can re-open.
"Fernbank is proud to be Atlanta’s Science and Nature Experience," officials said on the museum's website. "At this time, science is steering our difficult decision to close to the public effective Sunday, March 15 in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus)."
Some venues did not wait until Kemp issued the public health emergency declaration to announce closures.
The High Museum of Art was one of the first major attractions in Atlanta to close because of the outbreak. Officials at the High announced plans to close on Thursday, saying the museum will remain closed o the public until further notice while they evaluate the situation.
"This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and based upon the guidance of the CDC regarding 'social distancing' and the elimination of large gatherings," High Museum officials said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday.
The Georgia Aquarium announced on Friday that it would close, starting Saturday, until at least the end of March. Like Zoo Atlanta the aquarium's staff will continue caring for its marine life and animals throughout the closure.
The World of Coca-Cola, which is next door to the aquarium, also announced on Friday that it would close. The World of Coke's closure, however, goes into effect Monday and is expected to last two weeks.
"While we intend to return to full operations by March 30, this is subject to change as the situation evolves," World of Coke officials announced on Facebook on Friday.
The Atlanta History Center ialso closed at the end of business on Friday and plans to remain closed until the end of the month. Its programs that had been scheduled for the later part of the month are either being canceled or postpone, officials said.
"Though our doors will be closed, our commitment to sharing Atlanta’s history will continue across social media," Atlanta History Center officials said in a statement on Facebook. "We are dedicated to do our part to #flattenthecurve and appreciate your understanding. See you back on campus soon."
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, which is next to the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium also announced on Friday that it will close, although its closure is only scheduled to last one week at this point. Officials at the museum said they will make an announcement on March 20 about its status for the following week.
The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta announced on Friday that it too would close for one week, starting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.