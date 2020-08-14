Stone Mountain Park will be closed on Saturday due to safety concerns over dual, counter-protests planned for this weekend.
The park gates will be closed starting at 4 a.m. until midnight, Stone Mountain officials announced late Friday afternoon, according to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta.
Several far-right groups including white supremacists were planning to hold a counter-demonstration at the park after a Black militia group said they planned to hold another protest.
Last month, the group held a protest with some members showing up armed.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area on Saturday.
The park plans to resume normal operations on Sunday.
