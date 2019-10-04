The balmy October weather won't stop Stone Mountain Park from opening its winter attractions next month, and the park is still looking for paid help.
Stone Mountain Park announced it is recruiting seasonal and full-time employees for the Snow Mountain attractions and Stone Mountain Christmas, which opens Nov. 16. All applications must be completed online, with training beginning in October for many positions, park officials said.
The park is offering entry-level leadership, professional, administrative and management opportunities in food service, attractions, merchandise and entertainment.
Snow Mountain positions include lift operators, team members and technicians. Other available positions also include cooks, bussers, servers, dishwashers, custodians, railroad conductors, farmyard animal keeper, educational interpreters, campground host, campground custodian, ushers, performers, stage managers and show technicians.
A full list of job openings can be found at stonemountainpark.com/Careers.
Park officials encourage people to apply soon as positions are expected to fill quickly.