Stone Mountain Park will be filled with artists and craft makers, and the fans of what they create, this weekend as the park hosts its 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival.
The festival kicks off Thursday and will continue through Sunday in the park’s Special Events Meadow. The event will include arts and crafts booths as well as a book signing, music performances, face painting, balloon artists, sand art activities, festival food and food trucks in a six-acre area.
“The first Yellow Daisy Festival took place at Stone Mountain Park in two picnic pavilions,” organizers said. “Over half a century later, it is the Southeast’s largest outdoor arts and crafts festival with more than six acres of art, crafts, music, and food to explore.
“Over 350 festival crafters and artists are selected from a pool of applicants by the Yellow Daisy Festival jury to display their distinctive handmade work in categories including pottery, fabric, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, photography, fine arts, and traditional arts and crafts.”
The Yellow Daisy Festival has picked up several accolades over the years. It has been named the top arts and crafts show in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine and the Southeast Tourism society has named it a Top 20 Event. It has won several Southeast Festival and Events Association awards as well.
Even after more than half a century of holding the event, Stone Mountain Park officials have found ways to keep the event feeling fresh, however. Organizers are highlighting the addition of a new Yellow Daisy Vintage Village for this year’s event for example.
“Located within the lower meadow of Yellow Daisy Festival, this highly curated village of vendors from across the globe will showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and amazing farmhouse chic home goods and décor,” organizers said.
Another new addition this year is a beer garden where festival attendees can relax with a drink.
Stacy West — the author of “57 Buttermilk Acres: Mixing Vintage & New for a Cozy, Inviting Home — will be signing copies of the book, and attendees will be able to learn how West approaches home decor in large and small settings with a mix of “vintage finds with new favorites.”
Live entertainment at the festival will include DJ Chico, New Orleans Jazz, Yacht Rock, Gospel, and Country.
Admission to the festival is free for people who pay the parking costs of $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for unlimited annual parking. Festival hours on Thursday were 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., but the Friday, Saturday and Sunday hours will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
