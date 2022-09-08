Stone Mountain Park will be filled with artists and craft makers, and the fans of what they create, this weekend as the park hosts its 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival.

The festival kicks off Thursday and will continue through Sunday in the park’s Special Events Meadow. The event will include arts and crafts booths as well as a book signing, music performances, face painting, balloon artists, sand art activities, festival food and food trucks in a six-acre area.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

