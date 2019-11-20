Stone Mountain Park’s village will be transformed until Jan. 5 during this year’s Stone Mountain Christmas event.
Guests can enjoy park attractions including Summit Skyride and Scenic Railroad with an added Christmas twist. Holiday magic continues during evenings of festive music, millions of dazzling lights and spectacular shows.
The Snow Angel Christmas Parade has new parade floats. Spectators can see Santa’s high-flying entrance and help the Snow Angel fill the town with holiday cheer. A 4-D experience of “The Polar Express” brings the movie to life in the park’s theater. Carolers will spread cheer with holiday songs around the park.
Guests attend Stone Mountain Christmas with a Christmas All-Attractions Pass, Snow and Christmas Combo Pass or annual Mountain Membership. Go to stonemountainpark.com/Events/Stone-Mountain-Christmas for more information and to purchase tickets.