StillFire Brewing's Orange Diva is an award winner.
The Suwanee-based brewery recently won the Bronze Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival for the beer, whose full name is Orange Diva Blood Orange Wit Beer. The festival competition is hosted by the Brewers Association and features 91 categories, and this year, gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded during a virtual ceremony that was held on Oct. 16.
Orange Diva was recognized in the Belgian-Style Specialty Ale category.
“In a year that has been defined by struggles, it’s very satisfying to see our team celebrating this exciting achievement,” StillFire Brewing general manager Aaron Bisges said. “We have had to make a lot of adjustments with how we operate this year, but the one thing that has never changed is that our brewers are still making world-class beer despite all of 2020’s challenges.”
The competition drew 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from every state as well as Washington D.C.
The Orange Diva is described by StillFire as a "delicious twist on a classic Belgian treat" and a "nod to the classic witbier." It has a base of white wheat, Pilsner malt and oats with Curacao orange peel, coriander and a Belgian yeast added.
The judging for the 2020 competition took place over an 18-day period with 35 judging sessions to pick all of the award winners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced, so we hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”
A full list of 2020 winners and photos of them can be found at GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.
