Atlanta-based nationally syndicated radio host Bert Weiss poses for a photo with a child who went on Bert’s Big Adventure trip to Walt Disney World earlier this year. Suwanee-based StillFire Brewing will host a fundraiser to benefit Bert’s Big Adventure, which takes families of children with chronic and terminal conditions to Disney World each year, on Aug. 20.
Photo: StillFire Brewing/Bert’s Big Adventure
Photo: StillFire Brewing/Bert’s Big Adventure
Photo: StillFire Brewing
Suwanee-based StillFire Brewing will raise money next month to help children with chronic and terminal diseases visit the “happiest place on Earth.”
StillFire announced on Monday that it will hold its 2nd Annual Find Your Fire Foundation Fundraiser on Aug. 20 to raise money for Bert’s Big Adventure. The event, which is being called Bert’s Big Adventure Day at StillFire Brewing, will last from noon until 8 p.m.
Bert’s Big Adventure is a program that Atlanta-based Bert Weiss, the nationally syndicated radio host of “The Bert Show,” established 20 years ago. It takes families of kids who are between 5 and 12 and have chronic and terminal diseases on all-expenses-paid five-day trip to Walt Disney World.
“StillFire is about quality, loyalty, and community,” StillFire General Manager Aaron Bisges said. “Our community has been a great support to us since we opened in 2019. We want to pay it forward and give back to nonprofit organizations that are doing great things. We are so excited to host Bert’s Big Adventure and invite everyone to come out and help us raise money to create unforgettable memories these families will always treasure.”
Last year’s Find Your Fire Foundation Fundraiser raised more than $9,000 for children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The foundation, which was established by StillFire last year, has so far distributed more than $30,000 to nonprofits in Gwinnett County and the greater Atlanta area in its first year.
StillFire officials said $1 from every beer pour on Aug. 20 will be donated to Bert’s Big Adventure. the brewery will also double any direct donations and matching all apparel, gift card and packaged beer sales on the day of the fundraiser.
This year’s event will include a low country boil as well as food truck, pop-a-shot basketball games, and photo ops with prince and princess characters as well as members of the Rebel Alliance. The photo ops will be available from 1 until 5 p.m. only. The brewery also announced it will have a raffle where prizes will include a chance to be a StillFire brewer for a day, gift cards for metro Atlanta restaurants, Atlanta Braves tickets and Suwanee Wine Fest VIP tickets among other prizes.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
